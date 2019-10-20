Packers 42, Raiders 24: 2-minute drill

GREEN BAY — Aaron Rodgers accounted for six touchdowns on Sunday, which pushed the Packers to a 42-24 win over the Oakland Raiders at Lambeau Field.

Game Balls

Advertisement

Offense: Rodgers

Could it be anybody else? The Packers future Hall of Fame quarterback threw for five touchdowns and ran for another. He finished the day with a perfect passer rating of 158.3 — the first time anyone had done that in Packers history. His guys made plays for him all day, but Rodgers put the ball where it allowed them to. The 429 yards he threw for were the fourth-most in his career and he did it while having as many incompletions (6) as he did touchdowns. It was, by all measures, the best statistical day of his legendary career.

Defense: Red zone defense

It was not a banner day for the defense between the 20s. It gave up 484 yards to the Raiders, including 155 on the ground. But the Packers showed up near the goal line, getting three critical stops when the game was still in doubt. Good pursuit by linebacker Blake Martinez on quarterback Derek Carr led him to try and stretch the ball out for a touchdown but instead resulted in a fumble and a touchback. In the fourth quarter, the defense stopped Josh Jacobs on fourth-and-goal from the 1-yard line. Finally, with what proved to be the dagger, safety Adrian Amos tipped a Carr pass that fell into the hands of cornerback Kevin King for the interception. The Raiders were just 3-for-6 in the red zone on the day.

Kevin King got the clutch pick against his hometown team 🙌 pic.twitter.com/K1syNRi7Do — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) October 20, 2019

Special Teams: JK Scott

The Packers call him a weapon and he was again on Sunday. He punted just three times but knocked the heck out of all of them, including a game-best of 57 yards. Overall, he average 55.3 yards per kick and and dropped one inside the 20. We’ll see what happens when the weather turns a bit cooler, but Scott has been well worth the fifth-round pick the Packers spent on him in 2018.

Best tweets

With 4 TD passes today, Aaron Rodgers reaches 350 for his career. He is one of just nine players to reach that milestone, joining: Peyton Manning

Tom Brady

Drew Brees

Brett Favre

Dan Marino

Philip Rivers

Ben Roethlisberger

Eli Manning pic.twitter.com/3Ah1E1rAYn — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 20, 2019

Charles Woodson to Za’Darius Smith: “If I could suit up behind you I’d play right now!” Gotta love all the love he’s getting from his former team. — Lily Zhao (@LilySZhao) October 20, 2019

Rodgers became second QB in NFL history to have 400 passing yards, 5 passing TDs a rushing TD and 0 INTs in single game, joining former Washington QB Mark Rypien (Nov. 10, 1991). This was as closet to perfection as any QB in NFL history. And Rodgers did it without Davante Adams. — Ryan Wood (@ByRyanWood) October 20, 2019

Best video

Aaron Rodgers got the game ball and a gigantic group hug from his @Packers teammates after throwing 5 TD against the Raiders. pic.twitter.com/C9hkBJnTpQ — NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) October 20, 2019

Best quotes

Marquez Valdes-Scantling on Rodgers' 158.3 passer rating: "It’s been 100-plus years and no one has done it. It’s amazing to see a guy like that go out and do it, especially a future Hall of Famer. To go out and get that accomplished is huge." #Packers — Wes Hodkiewicz (@WesHod) October 20, 2019

Jon Gruden on Aaron Rodgers: "He's one of the best of all time. He made a couple of great throws. Tough as hell. I mean, we hit him a few times and it didn't bother him one bit. They're missing Davante Adams, you know? He just did a great job." — Zach Kruse (@zachkruse2) October 20, 2019

In Case You Missed It

— Defensive tackle Kenny Clark suffered a shin injury in the second quarter. He was taken to the locker room on a cart, but returned to the game.

— Former Badgers fullback Alec Ingold made his return to the state with the Raiders. A graduate of Green Bay Bay Port High School, Ingold met up with Packers fullback Danny Vitale after the game.

From our chief photographer Ed Patek, #Packers Danny Vitale swaps jerseys with #Raiders & Green Bay native Alec Ingold. On his jersey, Vitale wrote “make fullbacks great again.” pic.twitter.com/Ou1CgyIrgy — Lily Zhao (@LilySZhao) October 20, 2019

— With no game at Camp Randall Stadium, the Wisconsin band made the trek to Lambeau Field to perform before the game and at half time.

— Wide receiver Davante Adams missed his third straight game with a toe injury. Safety Darnell Savage missed his second straight with an ankle injury.

Inside the Numbers

351 — That’s how many touchdowns Aaron Rodgers has in his career. He hit the 350-touchdown mark in fewer games than any player in NFL history.

6-1 — That’s the Packers record. It’s also the same number of wins the team had all of last season.

133 — That’s how many yards receiving Marquez Valdes-Scantling had on just two receptions. It was a career-high for the second-year wide receiver, who was questionable coming into the game with ankle and knee injuries.

16 — That’s how many tackles linebacker Blake Martinez was credited with. It was tied for the most in his four-year career.

4-1 — That’s the Packers record at Lambeau Field this year. They’ll play just three of their final nine games at home.

What’s Next

Green Bay (6-1 ) will travel to face Kansas City (4-2) next Sunday night at Arrowhead Stadium.

Related

Comments

comments