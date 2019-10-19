Illinois 24, (6) Wisconsin 23: 2-minute drill

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Illinois stunned No. 6 Wisconsin on Saturday, getting a 39-yard field goal from James McCourt as time expired to hand the Badgers their first loss of the year.

Wisconsin Game Balls

Offense: Jake Ferguson

The sophomore had his best game of the season. Ferguson caught five passes for 77 yards and the first touchdown of the game. When quarterback Jack Coan needed a big conversion, he looked to the tight end. All five of his catches went for first downs, including four of them on third down.

Defense: Chris Orr

Wisconsin’s defense gave up way too many big plays, but Orr made his share for the Badgers. The senior linebacker led the team with nine tackles, including combining with fellow linebacker Jack Sanborn on a huge fourth-down stop in the fourth quarter. Orr also had three sacks and now has eight on the season — all of them coming in the last four weeks.

Special Teams: Zach Hintze

The Badgers kickoff man was at it again on Saturday. He didn’t allow a single return, forcing Illinois to either take a touchback or call a fair catch on every return.

Best quotes

Chris Orr on the emotion he was feeling after the game

“Disappointment. Just disappointment. No other emotion to be honest. Disappointment.”

Why?

“The way we didn’t execute. They just out executed us. We had a good game plan. Felt good going into the game. Just didn’t execute. That’s a pretty good team over there. They had good players. They just out-played us out there.”

Kicker Collin Larsh made a career-high three field goals but was lamenting a fourth one that he missed that contributed to the loss:

“That’s my job to make that kick. I shoulder most of that responsibility because I left three out there. We lose the game by one point. That’s on me. You can’t take any less responsibility. That’s my job. That’s why I’m out there. I was trusted to make the kick and I didn’t.”

Linebacker Zack Baun said the defense didn’t bring the energy they needed:

“It’s kind of a trap game, playing here in Champaign against a team like Illinois. Feel like we didn’t have the fire we’d had in previous games going in.”

In Case You Missed It

— With his first carry of the game, Jonathan Taylor went over 5,000 yards in his career. He’s fourth FBS player to go over that mark in his junior season. Taylor finished with 132 yards and one score.

— Wisconsin switched up its starting lineup along the offensive line. Normal starting right tackle Logan Bruss was at right guard, while backup Tyler Beach made his first career start at right tackle. Senior David Moorman made his second career start, with this one coming at left guard. Coach Paul Chryst said afterward that certain guys not being fully healthy led to the changes.

— The 48-yard touchdown allowed by Wisconsin in the second quarter was the first it had given up in the first half this year.

— Freshman fullback Quan Easterling made his college debut in the third quarter. His block helped Jonathan Taylor into the end zone to give the Badgers a 20-7 lead.

— Wisconsin trailed for the first time all season when the Illinois field goal went through the uprights as time expired.

Inside the Numbers

30.5 — That’s how many points Wisconsin was favored by on Saturday. It’s the first time they’ve lost a game in which they were favored by that many or more. They are now 23-1.

141 — That’s how many yards rushing the Badgers gave up. That was 97 yards more per game than they were allowing coming in.

2007 — That was the last time Wisconsin had lost to Illinois. The loss snaps a 9-game winning streak for the Badgers.

420 — That’s how many yards Wisconsin had. It’s the most yards they’ve had in a non-overtime loss since falling at Northwestern in 2014.

3 — That’s how many turnovers Wisconsin had. They led to 17 of the Illini’s 23 points.

What’s Next

Wisconsin (6-1, 3-1) will head to Ohio State (7-0, 4-0) to face the Buckeyes next Saturday.

