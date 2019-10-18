Fire at Warner Park causes ‘significant damage’

Officials are investigating a fire that caused significant damage at Warner Park late Thursday night.

According to the Madison Fire Department, they were alerted to the fire just before 10 p.m. When crews arrived the building that housed the Madison Mallards Pro Shop was completely engulfed in flames. They were able to get the fire under control within minutes, though there were some flare-ups due to materials in the building still burning.

The department said the roof of the building collapsed and the building itself sustained major damage, but no one was injured.

Fire investigators were planning to work overnight to determine a cause.

The stadium has served as the home of the Mallards since 2001.

