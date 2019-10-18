Davante Adams ruled out, Packers holding out hope two other WRs can play

Green Bay will be without Davante Adams for a third-straight week.

Coach Matt LaFleur said Friday afternoon that they had already ruled the wide receiver out for the game against Oakland due to a toe injury.

Adams met the media Thursday and said he is getting healthier.

“It’s a million times better,” Adams said. “I have a lot more movement in it and more range of motion. That’s the type of stuff that I need and it’s a good sign for me to be back.”

The veteran isn’t the only concern at the position. Geronimo Allison remains in the concussion protocol and hasn’t practiced all week, while Marquez Valdes-Scantling has missed all week with ankle and knee injuries.

“We’ve got forty-eight hours,” LaFleur said. “We’ll see if they can come around.”

Allison was injured against Detroit and did not return. Valdes-Scantling was also hurt against the Lions but did return despite what looked like an ugly lower leg injury. The second-receiver caught a huge 48-yard pass from quarterback Aaron Rodgers after the injury.

“He got to make progress to where he can function,” LaFleur said. “You never want to put a guy out there and ask him to do something his body isn’t capable of doing. First and foremost, he’s got to be able to protect himself. And then he’s got to be able to go play at the level we expect him to play at.”

At practice on Friday, Green Bay’s wide receivers consisted of undrafted free agents Jake Kumerow, Allen Lazard and Darrius Shepherd, newly signed veteran Ryan Grant and two practice squad players.

