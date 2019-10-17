Wisconsin will be without two players against Illinois

Wisconsin will be without two players when it heads to Illinois on Saturday.

The Badgers released their updated status report Thursday morning and fullback Mason Stokke and linebacker Leo Chenal will each miss their second straight game with head injuries.

Without Stokke last week, sophomore John Chenal saw a majority of the work at fullback and that figures to be the case again against the Illini.

The only other healthy body at the position is freshman Quan Easterling. He missed most of fall camp with a leg injury but coach Paul Chryst said he’s caught up and gotten a lot of practice reps.

“When we’ve had some guys miss time the positive is for a number of weeks Quan has been able to get meaningful work in practice,” Chryst said Thursday. “If something should come up, we feel confident he’d be able to handle it.”

Leo Chenal has been with the second-team defense all fall and his absence allowed for graduate transfer Travis Wiltjer to get some playing time in the blowout win over Michigan State.

