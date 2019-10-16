Packers reportedly add veteran wide receiver

The Packers have added a veteran wide receiver.

According to ESPN’s Field Yates, Green Bay has signed Ryan Grant and cut running back Tra Carson.

The Packers have signed veteran WR Ryan Grant and waived RB Tra Carson, per source. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 16, 2019

Grant was cut by the Raiders in September after two games in which he caught four passes for 14 yards. He played in 14 games for Indianapolis last year, catching 35 passes for 334 yards and one touchdown. The Tulane product spent his first four years in the league in Washington where he had 84 catches for 985 yards and six scores.

Green Bay’s wide receiver group is young and inexperienced, especially with injuries sidelining Davante Adams (toe) and Geronimo Allison (head, chest).

Also, the team has, according to ESPN’s Rob Demovsky, designated rookie tight end Jace Sternberger as one of the two guys they can bring off of injured reserve.

Also, the Packers have declared tight end Jace Sternberger designed to return off IR., per a source. He had an ankle injury and now is one of two guys off IR that can return this year. — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) October 16, 2019

Sternberger, a third-round pick in April’s NFL Draft, was injured in the fourth preseason game.

