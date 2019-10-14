The Camp: Oct. 14, 2019

On this week’s episode of The Camp, Zach Heilprin and Jesse Temple discuss another dominating effort on defense, debate whether this year’s team has the best offense/defense combination in school history and they answer your Twitter questions.
2:20 — The story of the year for this team is the defense
4:16 — Wisconsin’s defense is the best statistically in the country and deserves to be recognized as such
16:10 — Best combination of offense and defense in Wisconsin history?
17:54 — Stories from former Badgers LB Mike Taylor on all his on and off the field injuries as a player
28:44 — Best post-game sound
35:30 — Twitter questions