The Camp: Oct. 14, 2019

On this week’s episode of The Camp, Zach Heilprin and Jesse Temple discuss another dominating effort on defense, debate whether this year’s team has the best offense/defense combination in school history and they answer your Twitter questions.

2:20 — The story of the year for this team is the defense

4:16 — Wisconsin’s defense is the best statistically in the country and deserves to be recognized as such

16:10 — Best combination of offense and defense in Wisconsin history?

17:54 — Stories from former Badgers LB Mike Taylor on all his on and off the field injuries as a player

28:44 — Best post-game sound

35:30 — Twitter questions

