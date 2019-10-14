Packers 23, Lions 22: 2-minute drill

GREEN BAY — Mason Crosby hit a 23-yard field goal as time expired to push the Green Bay Packers past the Detroit Lions 23-22 on Monday night at Lambeau Field.

Game Balls

Offense: Allen Lazard

He didn’t have a ball thrown his way in the first three quarters, but the former undrafted free agent showed up in the fourth. With Geronimo Allison knocked out of the game, and Darrius Shepherd have a nightmare of an outing, the Packers turned to the Iowa State product and he delivered. He caught four of the five passes thrown his way, including a ridiculous 35-yard touchdown to get the Packers back within a score of the Lions. The second-year receiver then caught three passes on the final drive of the game that setup Crosby’s game winner.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers said that he went to wide receivers coach Alvis Whitted and called for Lazard to get the opportunity he did. Then, when in the game, Rodgers said Lazard was coming back to the huddle and telling him what routes he could win on and to give him the ball.

It was quite a night for a guy that got cut at the end of training camp only to find his way back to help the Packers move to 3-0 against the NFC North.

Defense: Dean Lowry

The Packers were allowing 138.2 yards per game on the ground coming in, the fifth-worst mark in the NFL, while the Lions entered averaging 120 yards rushing. With Lowry leading the way, Green Bay limited Detroit to just 56 yards on 20 carries. It was just the second time the Packers allowed fewer than 122 yards this year. It allowed them to tee off on third down, getting to Matthew Stafford three times after he had been sacked just seven times all year.

Special Teams: Mason Crosby

The veteran kicker had a game to forget last year at Detroit when he missed five kicks. On Monday, he played the hero, hitting all three of his field goals, including the 23-yard game winner. Crosby, who has been in Green Bay since 2007, celebrated by getting his first ever Lambeau Leap (with the help of Hunter Bradley).

Best quotes

There were several controversial calls and no-calls that impacted the game, including a hands to the face penalty on the Lions that wiped out a sack on the final drive of the game. Replay showed that Trey Flowers didn’t actually have his hands on David Bakhtiari’s facemask. The All-Pro tackle was asked about it afterwards.

A pool reporter spoke with referee Clete Blakeman about the calls. Here is that conversation:

Allen Lazard on his remarkable night:

In Case You Missed It

— The Packers were about to settle for three points early in the second quarter but Lions were called for too many men on the field (picture below). Green Bay made Detroit pay, scoring a touchdown a few plays later to cut the lead to 13-7.

— Geronimo Allison was injured in the third quarter and did not return. He was being evaluated for a concussion and a chest injury.

Inside the Numbers

18.7 — That’s the percentage chance Aaron Rodgers had of hitting Allen Lazard on his fourth quarter touchdown.

6:46 — That’s the length of Green Bay’s fourth quarter drive to set up the game-winning field goal. It’s the fourth-longest game-winning drive by time in the last 40 seasons. (@ESPNStatsInfo)

4 — That’s the number of interceptions Aaron Rodgers has thrown in the last two seasons. All of them have bounced off his receivers hands.

207 — That’s how many yards Detroit had on its first three series, which it turned into 13 points. The Lions had just 92 over their final eight drives.

What’s Next

Green Bay (5-1) will host the Oakland Raiders (3-2) at Lambeau Field on Sunday.

