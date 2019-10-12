(8) Wisconsin 38, Michigan State 0: 2-minute drill

MADISON — Wisconsin moved to 6-0 for the second time in three years with a dominating 38-0 win over Michigan State at Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday.

Game Balls

Advertisement

Offense: Jack Coan

The numbers weren’t big but the junior quarterback delivered when needed against a defense that slowed Jonathan Taylor. Coan hit on 86-percent of his throws and was 7 of 9 with five conversions on third and fourth down. His one touchdown of the day came on a pretty ball over the middle that Quintez Cephus managed to grab.

Coan has now thrown eight touchdowns and just one interception this year, moving to 8-2 as Wisconsin’s starting quarterback.

How'd he reel that in!? pic.twitter.com/SWkzH6WpqV — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) October 12, 2019

Defense: Zack Baun

Wisconsin’s defense has now scored as many touchdowns as its given up this year thanks to Baun’s interception and return for a score in the fourth quarter. The outside linebacker dropped into coverage, made an athletic grab of Brian Lewerke’s pass and took off. He joked afterwards that he was back in his high school days when he played quarterback and he had 67 rushing touchdowns during his career.

TDs allowed by Wisconsin's D: 4 TDs scored by Wisconsin's D: 4 🔥 THIS DEFENSE 🔥#OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/9pxfwqxzXR — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) October 12, 2019

Special Teams: Zach Hintze

Seven more kickoffs for the senior and six of them were touchbacks. The lone one that wasn’t was returned for 18 yards and it was Hintze who made the tackle.

Best video

Jake Ferguson falls victim to the Turf Monster at the 1-yard line. Jonathan Taylor poaches the TD. The latter thanks the former on the @BadgerFootball sideline. 😂 pic.twitter.com/lBFuEvfSSN — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) October 12, 2019

Top tweets

1st Half This Season

@BadgerFootball Opponents

Points 152 3

Rush yards 736 121

Total yards 1,613 385

1st downs 82 20

Total plays 242 147#OnWisconsin #Badgers — BTNStatsGuys (@BTNStatsGuys) October 12, 2019

If I had a son being recruited for college football there’s no better place to send him than Wisconsin. From the education, development of young players, scheme, college experience, life skills, and transition to the NFL. Wisconsin is in a class of its own. #OnWisconsin — Vince Biegel (@VinceBiegel) October 12, 2019

If you discount Spartans' 20-yard run on the fake punt, they have 71 yards of total offense. Badgers' defense legit good. Spartans' defense legit awful. — Bob Wojnowski (@bobwojnowski) October 12, 2019

Best quotes

Center Tyler Biadasz on the importance of the jet sweeps like the one Kendric Pryor scored on:

“I think it’s really important, because it’s hard to defend. As a defense, shit, I wouldn’t want to go against us.”

Tight end Jake Ferguson jokes about stumbling at the 1-yard line on what should have been a touchdown. Jonathan Taylor scored on the next play.

“Just trying to help (Taylor) out. I don’t really need to score. Just trying to help him out.”

In Case You Missed It

— Former Badgers and NFL great Joe Thomas was honored during the game

— Back in Madison on his bye week, former Badgers and current Oakland Raiders fullback Alec Ingold made an appearance at Camp Randall Stadium.

Former Badger Alec Ingold is in Camp Randall for the MSU game. Raiders have the bye, and then he’s with them in his home area of Green Bay next weekend. #MakeFullbacksGreatAgain pic.twitter.com/hBBcYmTDhK — Amy Gill (@amygillsports) October 12, 2019

— After the game, several members of the offensive line were wearing Jacky Heisman t-shirts.

Jonathan Taylor asked if he got a #JackyHeisman shirt: “I didn’t get one yet, which is crazy. I’m definitely gonna be asking for one of them soon. I need it ASAP.” https://t.co/DtykQe8kXz — Zach Heilprin (@ZachHeilprin) October 13, 2019

Inside the Numbers

76.3 — That’s Jack Coan’s completion percentage this season. If he maintains that, it would be a school record for a single season.

8 — That’s how many times Wisconsin has gone for it fourth down this year and the Badgers have converted all eight. The eight conversions without a miss are the most in the country and one short of their total for the last two seasons combined.

80 — That’s how many yards Taylor rushed for on Saturday, the first time he’s been held under 100 yards this year. He did score twice, giving him 47 touchdowns in his career, now the fifth-most in school history.

134-14 — That’s what Wisconsin outscored the state of Michigan by this season — 61-0 (Central Michigan), 35-14 (Michigan) and 38-0 (Michigan State).

What’s Next

Wisconsin (6-0, 3-0) will travel to Illinois (0-3, 2-4) at Memorial Stadium next Saturday.

Related

Comments

comments