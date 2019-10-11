Bucks’ Eric Bledsoe will reportedly miss time with fractured rib

It appears Milwaukee will begin the season without its starting point guard.

According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, Eric Bledsoe suffered a fractured rib and will miss up to three weeks.

Advertisement

Bucks guard Eric Bledsoe has suffered a small fracture of his rib and will miss up to two-to-three weeks, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 11, 2019

The veteran was injured in the Bucks’ 133-99 preseason win over Utah on Wednesday night. At the time, the team called it an oblique injury.

Milwaukee opens the regular season Oct. 24 at Houston, and based on the recovery time provided, it seems unlikely Bledsoe would be available for that game.

With Bledsoe on the bench for potentially the first week of the season, veteran George Hill and new addition Frank Mason III figure to see increased minutes.

Related

Comments

comments