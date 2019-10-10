Wisconsin moving ahead with renovation at Camp Randall Stadium

Wisconsin announced Thursday it was moving ahead with the renovation of the south end zone at Camp Randall Stadium.

Here is the letter sent via email by Wisconsin athletic director Barry Alvarez:

“After years of thoughtful research and careful planning, we write to you today to share the exciting news of our plans to move forward with the CR Future project, a comprehensive renovation of the south end zone of Camp Randall Stadium. The significant renovation will completely transform the existing south end zone—creating a high-quality, game-day experience for Wisconsin fans for years to come.

As a valued supporter of Wisconsin Athletics, we want you to be the first to know that we have launched a dedicated website, CampRandallStadium.com that allows you to preview the upcoming renovation. It includes an overview of the project, initial conceptual renderings and a Frequently Asked Questions section to help understand the scope of the renovation.

While this announcement is a major step in the realization of the project, there are still several details yet to be finalized, including the overall design, season ticketing options and specific timeline. To keep informed as the project progresses, I encourage you to sign up to become an ‘Insider’ at CampRandallStadium.com.

This is a historic and exciting day for Wisconsin Athletics as we look forward to the next chapter of Camp Randall Stadium. The south end zone renovation will help us deliver a first-class, game-day atmosphere for the best fans in college sports, provide a tremendous home-field advantage, enhance our ability to recruit and train the nation’s best and brightest student-athletes and help support all of our 23 varsity programs.

I look forward to sharing more detailed plans for the CR Future project when they become available. In the meantime, I thank you for your continued support of our teams as we move through this season. Our success is due in large part to your commitment to Badger Athletics!”

The Badgers have called Camp Randall Stadium home since 1917 and this will be the first major renovation at the facility since 2005.

#Badgers set to move forward with the renovation of the south end zone at Camp Randall. pic.twitter.com/pJ1QsCNcMy — Zach Heilprin (@ZachHeilprin) October 10, 2019

