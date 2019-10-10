NCAA denies waiver for Wisconsin F Micah Potter

Wisconsin basketball fans will have to wait until December to see transfer Micah Potter.

The Badgers announced Thursday that Potter’s waiver to be allowed to play had been denied by the NCAA appeals committee.

Advertisement

Potter did not play at all last year, staying enrolled at Ohio State until the end of the fall semester before coming to Wisconsin for the spring semester. That the NCAA did not grant his waiver stunned the 6-foot-8 forward.

“I’m disappointed in the decision from the NCAA,” Potter said in a release from the school. “I tried to stay at Ohio State through a coaching change, but ultimately felt it was in my best interest to find a new opportunity. In doing so, I have already sat out a full season of competition. I don’t understand why I am being punished additionally for doing what is encouraged of a student-athlete. The penalty of a third semester to what I have already sat out seems unjust.”

Wisconsin coach Greg Gard shared in Potter’s disbelief.

“We were really disappointed to learn Micah’s waiver was denied,” Gard is quoted as saying. “He has already sat out an entire season of competition.



“Micah has done everything asked of a student-athlete, including sticking it out for an entire season with a new coaching staff at Ohio State and he has acclimated remarkably well to our academics and our campus.



“We feel badly for Micah. It feels unfair to ask him to sit three semesters. Student-athletes have such a limited window to compete as it is, it’s a shame that he is being denied some of this opportunity and valuable time.”

Potter was expected to play a significant role for Wisconsin right away, helping fill the hole left by Ethan Happ’s graduation. He now won’t be eligible to play for the Badgers until Dec. 21 against Milwaukee.

Related

Comments

comments