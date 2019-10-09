Packers’ Aaron Jones wins NFC Offensive POTW

Aaron Jones has been rewarded for his big day in Dallas on Sunday.

The NFL announced its weekly honors Wednesday and the Green Bay Packers running back was named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week.

A career-high 182 total yards & franchise record 4 rushing TDs earned @Showtyme_33 NFC Offensive Player of the Week for Week 5! #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/6uwqETbrAX — Green Bay Packers (@packers) October 9, 2019

The award is the first in the NFL for the 2017 fifth-round pick from UTEP. It comes as he’s enjoying a solid start to this third season that has seen him rack up eight touchdowns in five games, tying his career-high for a full season.

Jones’ four touchdowns against the Cowboys tied a single-game team record for scores, putting him in the same company as Jim Taylor, Terdell Middleton and Dorsey Levens.

The Packers used Jones’ monster afternoon to help them move to 4-1 on the year and 2-0 on the road. They’ll now come home to face Detroit on Monday Night Football with first place in the NFC North on the line.

