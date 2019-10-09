Bucks unveil new Fear the Deer uniforms

Milwaukee will be wearing new uniforms when it opens the season against Houston later in October.

The Bucks unveiled the latest new addition Wednesday morning with their Nike Statement Edition Fear the Deer uniforms.

Here’s how the organization described them in a press release:

“Retaining the aggressive tone and elements of the previous uniform, the new Fear the Deer uniforms feature the Bucks logo front and center. The Cream City rainbow, representing the diverse colors of Milwaukee and surrounding areas, has been extended from the sides across the entire front of the uniform to showcase the synergy that exists between the team and city. The Cream City rainbow also appears on the shorts in a pattern that creates a subtle “M” representing Milwaukee when viewing the shorts from the side. Cream City cream numbers are also used on Bucks jerseys for the first time.”

Milwaukee will wear the uniform 16 times throughout the season, including the season opener against the Rockets on Oct. 24.

