New restaurant coming to Miller Park in 2020

There will be a different look to the left field corner of Miller Park next season.

The Milwaukee Brewers announced Tuesday that a new restaurant will taking over the spot that currently houses TGI Friday’s Front Row Sports Grill. It will be called Restaurant To Be Named Later.

The club put together a video featuring Bob Uecker and his struggle of coming up with a new name for the restaurant.

According to the Brewers, the new restaurant will be operated by Delaware North Sportsservice.

“We are always looking to enhance the complete fan experience at Miller Park, and we place the highest priority on developing creative food and beverage concepts to fit all tastes,” Brewers President of Business Operations Rick Schlesinger said in a press release. “We are excited about the work we are doing with Delaware North to make this an inviting venue.”

The new restaurant will open in mid-January and feature a menu with a lot of Wisconsin favorites.

