Jonathan Taylor earns Big Ten POTW honors

Another week, another honor for Jonathan Taylor.

The Wisconsin running back was named the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week for a seventh time in his career and third of the year after gaining 215 total yards and scoring five touchdowns in a 48-0 win over Kent State.

“It’s special,” Taylor said when asked if winning the award so many times had made it become no big deal. “You look at the guys in the Big Ten — guys like Rondale Moore, Anthony McFarland, Justin Fields — you got guys in the Big Ten that are crazy talented who make a lot of plays. So to be honored as Big Ten (offensive) player of the week is always special.”

Taylor has now scored 16 touchdowns this season, which is as many or more than 40 FBS teams. He’s averaging 149 yards per game on the ground and passed Melvin Gordon for third all-time on the schools career rushing list.

Wisconsin will face Michigan State on Saturday. The Spartans and Ohio State are the only two Big Ten teams that Taylor has not rushed for 100 yards against in his career.

