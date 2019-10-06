Packers take care of the Cowboys, move to 4-1

Green Bay jumped out to a 31-3 lead and held on for a 34-24 win over Dallas on Sunday at AT&T Stadium.

The story of the game for the Packers was running back Aaron Jones. With wide receiver Davante Adams out with a toe injury, and fellow running back Jamaal Williams out with a concussion, the team needed Jones to have a big game. He did exactly that, putting up a combined 182 yards (107 rushing) and four touchdowns. The latter mark tied a team record.

Jones fourth touchdown with 3:30 left in the third quarter made it 31-3 in favor of the road team and things seemed in the bag. But the Dallas offense finally got going with touchdowns on back-to-back drives to pull within 31-17 with 13:52 left in the game. After a Mason Crosby field goal gave the Packers a 34-17 lead with 8:07 left, the Cowboys answered right back with a 53-yard touchdown from quarterback Dak Prescott to wide receiver Amari Cooper.

Needing a drive to kill the clock, the Packers milked 4:13 on just six plays before punting it back. Dallas got back into scoring position once again but missed a field goal with 1:44 left and were finally done.

Aaron Rodgers didn’t throw a touchdown for the first time all season, but made several key plays to keep scoring drives alive. He finished with 238 yards through the air, including 41 to tight end Jimmy Graham.

Defensively, the Packers got after it. The Cowboys did manage to rack up 563 yards, but Prescott was sacked three times, hit eight times, picked off three times and had seven of his passes broken up.

The win did not come without some more injuries. Center Corey Linsley (concussion), safety Darnell Savage (ankle) and cornerback Kevin King (knee) all left the game and did not return.

The Packers moved to 4-1 on the year with the victory and have first place in the NFC North to themselves. They’ll host Detroit next Monday night at Lambeau Field.

