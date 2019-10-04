Packers WR Davante Adams (toe) out this week against Dallas

The Green Bay Packers will be without wide receiver Davante Adams on Sunday when they travel to Dallas to take on the Cowboys.

Adams, who has missed just six games in his six-year career, was ruled out with a toe injury. It’s been described as turf toe and he did not practice all all this week. Coach Matt LaFleur said Friday that players like Adams wouldn’t necessarily have to practice during the week to play, but by already ruling Adams out he’s clearly not close to being ready.

His absence leaves a huge hole in Green Bay’s offense. After seeing a total of 21 targets in the first three games, Adams was targeted 15 times against Philadelphia. He caught 10 of those for 180 yards before his injury in the fourth quarter. The Fresno State product has led the Packers in receptions in each of the last two seasons.

Without him in the lineup, the likes of Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Geronimo Allison, Jake Kumerow and Darrius Shepherd will become the main targets for quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

The rest of the injury report was not much better.

Cornerback Kevin King is listed as doubtful with a groin injury. If he doesn’t play, he’ll miss his 18th game of his career while having played in just 19.

Running back Jamaal Williams, who was taken off the field on a stretcher against Philadelphia and is in the concussion protocol, is also listed as out and won’t play.

Here’s a look at the full injury report for both teams:

