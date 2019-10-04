Brewers GM David Stearns: ‘I’m very optimistic about where we are as an organization’

Milwaukee’s season came to an end in disappointing fashion Tuesday night with the Brewers blowing a 3-1 lead and losing 4-3 to the Washington Nationals in the NL Wild Card game. But general manager David Stearns believes there was plenty of good along the way.

“(It) had its up and downs,” Stearns said Friday during his season-ending press conference. “But the main recollection for me will be packed houses in Miller Park throughout the month of September watching really exciting, really high-quality, pennant-race baseball that ultimately got us back-to-back playoff berths. I’m very proud of that.”

The Brewers went 20-7 in the final month of the season to clinch the second wild card spot in the NL. It was just the second time in franchise history the team had played in the postseason in two straight years.

“I’m very optimistic about where we are as an organization,” Stearns said. “I’m optimistic and proud of what we’ve accomplished. I’m optimistic about the future and where we’re headed. And maybe more than anything else, I think we ,as an organization and a front office, are energized to get back to work and to build the next contending Brewers team. That’s where our focus is right now.”

Putting that team together will involve decisions on catcher Yasmani Grandal and third baseman Mike Moustakas. The duo signed two-year deals last offseason with mutual options, but neither are expected to exercise those, allowing them to hit the free agent market.

“At this point, the truth is, I don’t know,” Stearns said of resigning both. “They were both very important members of our team. We’re very cognizant of that. There were levels of production there that we’re going to have to fill one way or the other. I don’t think it’s particularly controversial to say that I’d love to have both of them back. They’re two very good players who fit with our organization and team very well.”

Other highlights from Stearns press conference:

Asked where Travis Shaw fits in #Brewers future, Stearns said, "We do have a tender decision on him in December. We’re going to have to spend a lot of effort internally determining what to do there. And by the time we get to December we’ll have a decision." — Tom (@Haudricourt) October 4, 2019

Stearns says as far as he knows at this point, no Brewers players will require surgery in the offseason. Good news for Lorenzo Cain, whose knee was troublesome enough down the stretch that the thought was it may be needed for him. — Todd Rosiak (@Todd_Rosiak) October 4, 2019

Stearns says both Jordan Lyles and Drew Pomeranz were "unbelievable" during their tenures with the Brewers. "They're both free agents, and I'm sure we'll be in contact with them." — Todd Rosiak (@Todd_Rosiak) October 4, 2019

Is Brent Suter a starter or a reliever next year? Stearns says “all of the above” and that they tend to “blur the lines” between roles. Clarity will come in winter. — Drew Olson (@DrewOlsonMKE) October 4, 2019

The last two outings by Josh Hader did not change how #Brewers value him, Stearns said. "He had a great season." — Tom (@Haudricourt) October 4, 2019

Stearns said no decisions have been made yet on the coaching staff. — Tom (@Haudricourt) October 4, 2019

