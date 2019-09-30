Wisconsin LB Chris Orr named Big Ten DPOW

Wisconsin’s defense was the reason the Badgers beat Northwestern on Saturday and one member of the unit was recognized for that effort.

Linebacker Chris Orr was named the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week on Monday after he racked up nine tackles, two tackles for loss, two sacks and a forced fumble.

Orr is part of a defense that leads the nation in a number of categories through four games, including scoring defense, total defense, rushing defense, third-down defense and pass-efficiency rating.

The senior is the first Wisconsin player to win the award since linebacker Leon Jacobs earned the honor in November of 2017.

Wisconsin will host Kent State this Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium.

