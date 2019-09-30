The Camp: Sept. 30, 2019

On this week’s episode of The Camp, Zach Heilprin and Jesse Temple take a look back at the win over Northwestern, discuss whether the rough game for the offense is a concern, debate whether this is best defense Wisconsin’s put on the field in recent seasons and answer your Twitter questions.
4:27 — You have to give Northwestern credit for their game plan
Advertisement
7:46 — Why so much pistol and shotgun on offense?
15:09 — Sold or not sold
1) The 2019 Wisconsin defense is the best defense since the Badgers went to the 3-4 in 2013
2) Jack Coan’s performance has me questioning what I saw in the first three games
3) Jack Dunn is still Wisconsin’s best option at punt returner
4) Wisconsin deserves to be a top-10 team in the country
25:23 — Best audio from the post-game media session
31:16 — Twitter questions