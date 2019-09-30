The Camp: Sept. 30, 2019

On this week’s episode of The Camp, Zach Heilprin and Jesse Temple take a look back at the win over Northwestern, discuss whether the rough game for the offense is a concern, debate whether this is best defense Wisconsin’s put on the field in recent seasons and answer your Twitter questions.

4:27 — You have to give Northwestern credit for their game plan

7:46 — Why so much pistol and shotgun on offense?

15:09 — Sold or not sold

1) The 2019 Wisconsin defense is the best defense since the Badgers went to the 3-4 in 2013

2) Jack Coan’s performance has me questioning what I saw in the first three games

3) Jack Dunn is still Wisconsin’s best option at punt returner

4) Wisconsin deserves to be a top-10 team in the country

25:23 — Best audio from the post-game media session

31:16 — Twitter questions

