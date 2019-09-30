NL Wild Card: Ryan Braun will play, Lorenzo Cain hopeful

Milwaukee should have one of its veteran outfielders in the lineup tomorrow in the NL Wild Card game at Washington but it remains to be seen if they’ll have two.

Left fielder Ryan Braun told reporters Sunday that he expects to play Tuesday after missing the final two games of the Colorado series with calf strain suffered on Friday.

As for centerfielder Lorenzo Cain, that is still unclear. He was injured trying to score in Saturday’s loss and did not play on Sunday. He told reporters Monday that he also wants and expects to play but doesn’t know if he can.

“I expect to be out there.” Lorenzo Cain on his status for the #NLWildCard game tomorrow. He sprained his ankle over the weekend. pic.twitter.com/faj7kC4Or3 — Stephen Watson (@WISN_Watson) September 30, 2019

As for manager Craig Counsell, he told reporters Monday the decision on whether to play Cain or not would be a tough one.

Craig Counsell said it’ll be a conversation between all parties, including training staff and Lorenzo Cain, to determine Cain’s status for tomorrow. Cain said “It would take a lot,” for him to be out. pic.twitter.com/N7JxA5LIfE — Sophia Minnaert (@SophiaMinnaert) September 30, 2019

Milwaukee and Washington will face off Tuesday night at Nationals Park. The winner will then head to Los Angeles to face the Dodgers in the NL Divisional Series.

