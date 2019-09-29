Wisconsin basketball adds two 4-star commits to 2021 recruiting class

Wisconsin has two big time recruits to its 2021 class.

The first to announce was point guard Chucky Hepburn (Bellevue, Neb.), who took to Twitter to share the news.

Then it was forward Matthew Mors (Yankton, SD) turn less than two hours later.

I am extremely proud to announce my commitment to further my academic and athletic career at the University of Wisconsin! #OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/pAxyg2Leh0 — Matthew Mors (@matthew_mors) September 30, 2019

The 6-foot-1, 185-pound Hepburn is a 4-star recruit, according to the 247Sports Composite. He chose the Badgers over offers from Nebraska, Creighton and Minnesota.

Hepburn is rated as the No. 2 player in the state of Nebraska and the 23rd-best point guard in the country.

Mors had been on the Badgers radar for a long time. The 6-foot-7, 220-pound is ranked as the top player in the state of South Dakota and the 22nd-best power forward in the nation. The 4-star recruit chose Wisconsin over offers from Creighton, Colorado, Iowa, Iowa State and Nebraska.

The duo joins four-star power forward Chris Hodges (Schaumburg, Ill.) in the Badgers class that is ranked No. 1 in the country.

