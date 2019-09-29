Cardinals take NL Central, Brewers headed to Washington for wild card game

Milwaukee will have to settle for playing in the National League Wild Card game.

The Brewers lost for a third-straight day, falling to Colorado 4-3 in 13 innings. Even if they had won that game, it wouldn’t have mattered in the race for the NL Central. St. Louis saw to that by bouncing back from losing the first two games of its series with Chicago by crushing the Cubs 9-0.

Those results mean Milwaukee will travel to Washington to take on the Nationals in a winner-take-all wild-card game on Tuesday. The winner of that game will take on the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Division Series.

Milwaukee went 4-2 against Washington this season, though the Nationals did take 2 of 3 from the Brewers at home.

First pitch of the wild card game is set for 7:08 at Nationals Park on Tuesday.

