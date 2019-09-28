Packers WR Davante Adams’ toe injury not serious

The Green Bay Packers received good news regarding their star wide receiver who was hurt during Thursday night’s 34-27 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. NFL Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Davante Adams’ toe injury is not considered to be serious.

From @NFLTotalAccess: The #Packers received good news on WR Davante Adams following his toe injury. pic.twitter.com/zHGEpChWtQ Advertisement — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 27, 2019

If Adams is to miss time, it won’t be much. The Packers’ next game isn’t until Dec 6 when they face the Cowboys in Dallas.

“As far as long term, it’s tough to say right now,” head coach Matt LaFleur said. “But, you know, it’s going to be an opportunity, whether he’s able to go or not. It’s going to provide some other guys some opportunities and they’re going to have to step up, and next man up.”

Aaron Rodgers could certainly use him. After saying they needed to get Adams the ball more, the Packers’ wideout hauled in 10 catches for 180 yards against the Eagles. They will certainly need to be at full force for their matchup against the Cowboys in week five.

