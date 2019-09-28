(8) Wisconsin 24, Northwestern 15: 2-minute drill

MADISON — No. 8 Wisconsin got two defensive touchdowns on its way to a 24-15 win over Northwestern on Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium.

Game Balls

Offense: Jonathan Taylor

It was not a banner day for the offense and that includes Taylor. But the junior did top 100 yards for the first time against Northwestern, getting 119 yards on 26 carries. That included a pretty 13-yard touchdown run on the first drive of the game. Taylor has now run for at least 100 yards in nine straight games and he’s gone over 100 yards against 11 of the other 13 Big Ten teams.

Defense: Eric Burrell

We could have gone a number of different ways with this one, including defensive lineman Matt Henningsen, inside linebacker Chris Orr and outside linebackers Zack Baun and Noah Burks. But we’ll go with the safety who played just one half due to a targeting call last week.

With the game still very much in doubt with Wisconsin leading 10-3 in the third quarter, Burrell came untouched off the left side of the offensive line and drilled quarterback Hunter Johnson just before he was able to get the pass off. Henningsen recovered for a touchdown and it gave the Badgers a double-digit lead and all the momentum.

Special Teams: Zach Hintze

Wisconsin’s return units struggled mightily on Saturday, but the kickoff team did not. Hintze, who Orr called Leg-a-tron in the post-game media room, put four of his five kickoffs into the end zone, including one where he kicked off from the 20-yard line following a penalty.

Best video

Thank god for this defense ✊pic.twitter.com/1YWQ362jJj — Barstool Wisco (@BarstoolBadgers) September 28, 2019

.@Chris_Guwap when asked about the importance of facing adversity: "We kept swinging and were able to land some haymakers." #Badgers pic.twitter.com/58stY4ZL0A — Stephen Watson (@WISN_Watson) September 28, 2019

Top tweets

Wisconsin beating the crap out of Michigan and then wearing Khakis for their next football game is such a powerful flex. I love it. — Matt Brown (@MattSBN) September 28, 2019

Wisconsin defense is balling!!!! — TJ Watt (@_TJWatt) September 28, 2019

Coach @jimleonhard got these boys flying around making plays. Fun to watch!!! #OnWisconsin — Vince Biegel (@VinceBiegel) September 28, 2019

There we go again with College Football being the fun police, throwing a 15 yard unsportsmanlike flag for a @BadgerFootball player flipping the ball in excitement when he scores a TD. 🤦🏻‍♂️ — Joe Thomas (@joethomas73) September 28, 2019

Jake from State Farm

Target employees

[insert khaki joke] Say what you want, but I’m a fan of @BadgerFootball’s throwbacks 🔥 (#iPhoneOnly for @DStlukaPhoto) pic.twitter.com/deWBf9b5rX — brandon harrison (@brandonharrison) September 28, 2019

Best quotes

Jonathan Taylor on Wisconsin’s defense

“They’re the best defense in the nation.”

AJ Taylor on his message to the defense:

“Thank you. You guys saved us. Just say it as it is. If we didn’t have (them), we don’t know what this game would have been. Having them is great.”

Zack Baun on the mentality of the defense when something goes wrong in another phase of the game:

“Every time we had a botched punt or a fumble or any sort of turnover, the defense was always excited today. That’s something I didn’t see last year. That’s big for us. Getting excited for another opportunity to punch them in the mouth and show them what we got.”

Garrett Groshek on where the offense needs to get better:

“I don’t think it’s anything too extreme. Just focus back on the do-your-job (mentality). Make sure everybody is doing (their) job on that play and not getting too far ahead of (themselves). Trust that we are a good team, we have good players and just play.”

In Case You Missed It

— Northwestern’s first-quarter field goal were the first points allowed by Wisconsin’s defense in the first half this year.

— Jonathan Taylor moved into fourth place on the all-time rushing list at Wisconsin. The junior passed Anthony Davis and now has 4,730 yards, leaving him just 130 yards away from the No. 3 spot held by Melvin Gordon.

— Linebacker Noah Burks fourth-quarter interception return for a touchdown was the Badgers first since Andrew Van Ginkel’s in the 2017 Big Ten title game.

— The win move Wisconsin to 4-0 for the third time in Paul Chryst’s five-year tenure.

Inside the Numbers

243 — That’s how many yards Wisconsin’s offense had. It’s the fewest in a home game since the Northwestern game (203 yards) in 2015. It’s the fewest yards in a home win since getting 234 yards against Utah State in 2012.

4 — That’s how many opening drives the Badgers have had this year and also the number of touchdowns they have scored on those drives.

93.7 — That was quarterback Jack Coan’s passer rating, the second-lowest of his career. Coan completed a season-worst 62.5-percent of his passes and threw his first interception of the season.

0 — That’s how many times Wisconsin has thrown the ball in the direction of Kendric Pryor the last two games. The junior had six catches in the first two games.

2 — That’s how many touchdowns Matt Henningsen has this year. The defensive lineman recovered a fumble in the end zone in the third quarter. He’s now tied for second-most touchdowns on the team.

26 — That’s how many 100-yard games Jonathan Taylor has in his career. It’s the second-most in school history and trails only Ron Dayne’s 33. Taylor has gone over 100 yards in 83-percent of the games he’s played in.

3 — That’s how many defensive touchdowns Wisconsin has this year. The Badgers were one of three teams in the FBS last year to not have a single non-offensive touchdown.

What’s Next

Wisconsin (4-0, 2-0) will host Kent State (2-2) at Camp Randall Stadium next Saturday.

