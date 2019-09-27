Packers’ Jamaal Williams says he’s fine after big hit, Eagles DE unlikely to be suspended

Jamaal Williams left Lambeau Field in an ambulance Thursday night but was feeling just fine less than 24 hours later.

The Green Bay Packers running back took to Instagram Friday morning to let fans know he was doing good after a helmet-to-helmet hit by Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Derek Barnett.

“It’s all gonna be good.” An update from #Packers RB Jamaal Williams on Instagram. pic.twitter.com/Bd3Kf1xCgN — Green Bay Packers (@packers) September 27, 2019

Williams was injured in the first quarter after a short reception.

Barnett was penalized for the hit but was not ejected. Word then came from ESPN’s Adam Schefter that Barnett may get a fine but will likely not be suspended.

Eagles’ DE Derek Barnett is unlikely to be suspended for his hit last night on Packers’ RB Jamal Williams, per source. Barnett could be fined, but he likely will be spared a suspension because at the last moment, he turned and hit Williams with his shoulder. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 27, 2019

The Eagles beat the Packers 34-27, handing Green Bay its first loss of the season.

