Packers’ Jamaal Williams says he’s fine after big hit, Eagles DE unlikely to be suspended

Jamaal Williams left Lambeau Field in an ambulance Thursday night but was feeling just fine less than 24 hours later.

The Green Bay Packers running back took to Instagram Friday morning to let fans know he was doing good after a helmet-to-helmet hit by Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Derek Barnett.

Williams was injured in the first quarter after a short reception.

Barnett was penalized for the hit but was not ejected. Word then came from ESPN’s Adam Schefter that Barnett may get a fine but will likely not be suspended.

The Eagles beat the Packers 34-27, handing Green Bay its first loss of the season.

