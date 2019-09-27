Packers lose WR Davante Adams, four others to injury

Green Bay lost for the first time Thursday night and not only on the scoreboard.

Through three weeks, the Packers were able to keep most of their key players healthy. That changed in the 34-27 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, as Green Bay suffered multiple injuries that could linger.

The most scary of them came early in the game when running back Jamaal Williams took a vicious shot from defensive end Derek Barnett. The third-year pro was taken off the field on a stretcher and was later taken to an area hospital to be evaluated for a neck injury. Williams was able to give a thumbs up to the crowd while being wheeled off the field.

However, the most impactful came in the fourth quarter, when wide receiver Davante Adams went down with a toe injury. It happened on his 10th catch of the game and just as the Packers were in position to tie the game. He did not return and was forced to watch as Green Bay couldn’t convert on four straight plays from the 1-yard line and later as the Eagles got a game-sealing interception in the end zone in the final minute.

“Obviously, I would have been out there if I could,” Adams said afterwards. “It’s tough with a toe injury and the type of player I am. What my game is kind of based on is explosion and things like that. If I can’t get out there and do my thing how I want, and I’m in a lot of pain, I’m sure my teammates understand that.

“It’s tough, man, because I feel like those are the type of moments that I’m good for. I’ve been able to capitalize and help bring home a win for my team in the past. It sucks.”

Davante Adams conducted his postgame interview holding his right shoe in his hand. He called it a turf toe injury and said it's so painful "I don't even want to try" to put his shoe on. https://t.co/I75YXXstVT — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) September 27, 2019

Adams said the injury was a turf toe situation and it remains to be seen how serious it could be.

Right tackle Bryan Bulaga left the game with a shoulder injury and did not return. The severity of that injury is also unknown.

Green Bay also lost safety Will Redmond (possible concussion) and cornerback Tony Brown (hamstring).

