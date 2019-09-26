Packers fall at home to Philadelphia

Green Bay’s unbeaten season came to an end Thursday night with a 34-27 loss to Philadelphia at Lambeau Field.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers was intercepted in the end zone with 28 seconds left to thwart the Packers late comeback attempt. The ball, intended for wide receiver Marques Valdes-Scantling, ricocheted into the hands of linebacker Nigel Bradham, who grabbed it out of the air to provide the dagger.

It was the second-straight drive that the Packers had inside the Philadelphia 10-yard line that resulted in no points. On its previous possession, Green Bay had four plays from the 1-yard line and couldn’t get in, with Rodgers misfiring on four straight throws.

Overall, the offense was not the issue for the Packers. Coming into the night, the team ranked 28th in total offense. Against a banged up Eagles defense, Green Bay managed 491 yards, including 422 from Rodgers.

But the defense was unable to stop the run (176 yards allowed), didn’t put any pressure on Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (0 sacks) and failed to force a turnover for the first time this year. Add in poor field position caused by shaky special teams and a turnover by Rodgers deep in their own territory, and it spelled doom for the Packers.

Perhaps more disturbing were the injuries. Green Bay lost running back Jamaal Williams in the first half following an ugly hit by Philadelphia defensive end Derek Barnett. Williams was taken off the field by a stretcher and eventually taken to the hospital to be evaluated for a neck/head injury.

Later in the first half, right tackle Bryan Bulaga went out with a shoulder injury and did not return.

Then, late in the fourth quarter, wide receiver Davante Adams was lost to a toe injury. He also was unable to come back and ended his night with 10 catches for a career-high 180 yards.

Aaron Jones had just 21 yards on 13 carries, but did score another touchdown, his third of the season. Rodgers ended up leading the team in rushing with 46 yards on five carries.

Tight end Jimmy Graham made his first big impact of the season, catching six passes for 61 yards and a touchdown, while wide receiver Geronimo Allison had three catches for 52 yards and a score.

Linebacker Blake Martinez led Green Bay with 15 tackles, including 10 solo stops.

The loss dropped the Packers to 3-1 on the year. They’ll head to Dallas to take on the Cowboys on Oct. 6.

