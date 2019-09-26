Brewers win 7th straight, sit just a game back of St. Louis

Milwaukee kept its winning ways going Thursday afternoon with a 5-3 win over Cincinnati at Great American Ballpark.

Hours after clinching a postseason berth, and the celebration that went with it, the Brewers used a 4-run fourth inning to capture their seventh straight win. An Orlando Arcia bases-clearing double scored three and then Ben Gamel followed with a double of his own to score Arcia. Catcher Manny Pina tacked on a run in the fifth inning to cap the scoring for Milwaukee.

Advertisement

The Crew got a solid start from Chase Anderson. He gave up a solo home run in the first inning, but went scoreless in his other four innings to pick up the win. Josh Hader came in for a four-out save, his 37th of the season.

With the win, Milwaukee pulled to within a game of St. Louis in the NL Central and a 1/2 game of Washington for the top wild-card spot.

The Brewers will now head to Colorado for a three-game series starting Friday to close out the regular season.

Related

Comments

comments