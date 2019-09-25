Bucks fined $50K for comments about offering Giannis “supermax”

According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, the Milwaukee Bucks have been fined $50,000 for GM Jon Horst’s comments regarding a contract extension for Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Fine is in response to Bucks GM Jon Horst recently saying Giannis Antetokounmpo will be offered the five-year, nearly $250M supermax next summer when he is eligible for extension. https://t.co/tUR7nIKXk7 Advertisement — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 24, 2019

At a Bucks’ fan event, Horst told a crowd of fans that they will offer Giannis a five-year, nearly $250M supermax extension when he is eligible in the summer of 2020.

In a statement on Tuesday, the NBA wrote “Under NBA rules, teams cannot commit to offer a ‘supermax’ extension prior to the summer following a player’s seventh season in the NBA.”

