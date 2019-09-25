Brewers magic number sits at one after 4-2 win over Reds

The Milwaukee Brewers run towards a postseason berth continues. They defeated the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday night 4-2. Their magic number to clinch sits at one. It was the 16th win out of their last 18 games.

The start didn’t go as planned as Adrian Houser allowed two runs in the first inning. That’s the only damage the Reds would do as they were shutout the rest of the way. Brent Suter took over for Houser in the fifth and pitched three scoreless innings. Drew Pomeranz and Josh Hader combined for two shutout innings in the eighth and ninth to finish things off.

Offensively, the Brewers were able to get to Sonny Gray for three early runs. Ryan Braun hit a solo home run to trim the lead in half, 2-1. Then in the third, the Brewers played some small ball to pull in front.

Orlando Arcia led off the frame with a single and advanced to second on an Hernan Perez bunt. Trent Grisham walked and Yasmani Grandal drove in Arcia with a double. Mike Moustakas walked before Keston Hiura got Grisham in with a sacrifice fly making it 3-2.

The Brewers didn’t get any much-needed help from the Philadelphia Phillies who were swept by the Washington Nationals in a double-header. The Nationals are one game up on the Brewers for the first wild card spot.

Milwaukee (87-70) will look for another win on Wednesday against Cincinnati (73-84). Jordan Lyles (11|8, 4.17 ERA, 140 SO) will get the start opposite of Tyler Mahle (2|11, 4.93 ERA, 123 SO). First pitch is scheduled for 5:40pm.

