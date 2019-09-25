Brewers headed back to the postseason

Milwaukee is playoff-bound for a second straight season.

The Brewers punched their ticket to the postseason with a 9-2 win over the Cincinnati Reds Wednesday night.

With the victory, Milwaukee guaranteed itself no worse than a spot in the NL wild-card game. Washington currently has a 1/2 game lead on the Brewers for the top spot and would host the game if it stays that way. If the two teams have the same record at the end of the season, the wild-card game will be played in Milwaukee.

Manager Craig Counsell’s club is also still alive in the race for the NL Central. St. Louis has lost two straight games and its lead on Milwaukee is just 1 1/2 games. The Cardinals will get Thursday off before opening their final series of the year against the Chicago Cubs at home. Milwaukee will finish off its series with Cincinnati on Thursday and then head to Colorado for its final series. If the Cardinals and Brewers are tied at the end of the year, they’ll play Game 163 in St. Louis on Monday to determine the winner of the division.

Few gave the Brewers much of a chance to make the postseason entering the month of September. They were just 69-66 and four games back of the Chicago Cubs in the race for the second wild-card spot. But the club caught fire, going an incredible 19-4 this month, including 12-2 after losing reigning NL MVP Christian Yelich.

This is the first time since the 1981 and 1982 seasons that the Brewers have gone to the postseason in back-to-back years. Back then, the club lost to the New York Yankees in the AL Division Series before making it to the World Series the following season.

