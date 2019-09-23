The Camp: Sept. 23, 2019

On this week’s episode of The Camp, Zach Heilprin and Jesse Temple recap the big win over Michigan, talk recruiting with BadgerBlitz.com’s Jon McNamara, give you the best audio from inside the post-game media session, give away two tickets to the Northwestern game and answer your Twitter questions.

2:32 — This has been the best start you could imagine for Wisconsin

7:33 — Paul Chryst, risk taker

17:33 — Jon McNamara interview

28:09 — Inside the post-game media session

34:23 — Twitter questions

