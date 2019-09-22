Wisconsin back in the top 10

Wisconsin is back in the top 25 of the Associated Press poll.

The Badgers jumped five spots to No. 8 after their 35-14 win over then-No. 11 Michigan. The Wolverines fell to No. 20.

Wisconsin is one of six Big Ten teams in the poll. Ohio State is the highest at No. 5, while Penn State comes in at No. 12, Iowa at No. 14 and Michigan State at No. 25.

It’s the first time Wisconsin has been in the top 10 since the week of Sept. 9 last year. The Badgers were ranked No. 6 that week and fell at home to unranked BYU.

This year’s team will face Northwestern on Saturday. The Wildcats come in off a 31-10 loss to Michigan State and are just 1-2 on the year.

