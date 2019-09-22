Packers 27, Broncos 16: 2-minute drill

GREEN BAY — The Packers forced three turnovers and came up with six sacks in a 27-16 win over Denver on Sunday at Lambeau Field.

Game Balls

Offense: The offensive line

Despite not playing to his standard, Aaron Rodgers had a big smile on his face after the game. A lot of that had to do with the offensive line. Rodgers told reporters that he couldn’t remember a game where his jersey was as clean as his was after this one. Facing two stud pass rushers in Von Miller and Bradley Chubb, the Packers offensive line more than held its own, allowing Rodgers to be hit just once all day.

Defense: Brian Gutekunst’s additions

Green Bay made huge additions to its defense in the offseason, grabbing Za’Darius Smith, Preston Smith and Adrian Amos in free agency before drafting Rashan Gary and Darnell Savage in the first round. After two really good weeks to start the season, the additions made plays all over the field against Denver. Preston Smith had three sacks and a forced fumble, Za’Darius Smith had two sacks, Gary had one sack and a fumble recovery and Darnell Savage had his first career interception. If the Packers ever had an image of what their offseason work might look like this would be it.

Special Teams: JK Scott

The second-year punter continued his strong start to the season dropping three of his four punts inside the 20-yard line, including a season-high 66-yard kick on his last one. The Alabama product has become a weapon for the Packers.

Best video

This is becoming one of the greatest Wisconsin sports traditions ever. Cheers to the @Bucks George Hill for being a shotgun champion. pic.twitter.com/vHLUtQ8UUn — Cristina Tuso CBS 58 (@CristinaTuso) September 22, 2019

Za'Darius Smith submits his application for sack dance of the year 😅 @TheRealZSmith pic.twitter.com/MzFjX4SIrm — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) September 22, 2019

Top tweets

Danny Vitale gettting tackled at the one inch line so he can set himself up for a fullback assisst. Kind of a stat padding move but ill allow it — PFTCommenter (@PFTCommenter) September 22, 2019

Best quotes

Aaron Rodgers on the different feel around the team right now:

“I think all of us that have been here for a significant amount of time realize how different this feels. It’s just a different energy. It’s palpable, it’s contagious, it’s charismatic and it’s fun. It really is. It’s been a lot of fun.”

In Case You Missed It

— Rookie Elgton Jenkins got his first career start in place of Lane Taylor at left guard. Taylor was placed on injured reserve this week with an elbow injury.

— Rodgers threw his fourth touchdown of the year and his second on what was a free play. The quarterback got Denver to jump offsides in the first quarter and hit Marquez Valdes-Scantling for a 40-yard score.

— Gary was injured near the end of the first half. He was dealing with cramps. The outside linebacker returned in the second half.

— Rookie Darrius Shepherd made his NFL debut. He served as the punt returner and saw time on offense.

— The Packers wore their throwback uniforms on Sunday. It will be the final time they wear them.

Inside the Numbers

3-0 — That’s coach Matt LaFleur’s record, tying him with Vince Lombardi for the best start to a coaching tenure in team history

8 — That’s the number of turnovers forced by the Packers in three games this year, the most in the NFL. Their plus-6 turnover differential is also the best in the league.

What’s Next

Green Bay (3-0) will host Philadelphia (1-2) on Thursday night at Lambeau Field.

