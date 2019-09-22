Brewers finish off sweep of Pirates with 4-3 win

The Milwaukee Brewers took down the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-3 on Sunday afternoon. The win tied them with the Washington Nationals for the top wild card spot. With six games to go, their magic number to clinch a postseason berth is four.

The Chicago Cubs couldn’t help out the Brewers as they fell to the St. Louis Cardinals leaving Milwaukee three games back of a division lead.

Milwaukee got a lot offensive help from Eric Thames hit not one, but two home runs. Orlando Arcia also showed off his power with a homer of his own.

Brandon Woodruff, Gio Gonzalez and Jay Jackson took a combined perfect game into the seventh inning.

Pittsburgh made Miller Park sweat a little in the eighth inning scoring three runs to pull within one. Josh Hader came out in the ninth inning and struck out the side to pick up his 35th save of the season.

Next up, the Brewers will begin a three-game set with the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday.

