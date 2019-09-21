Packers place Lane Taylor on injured reserve

Green Bay’s starting left guard for the past two seasons is going on injured reserve.

The Packers placed veteran Lane Taylor on IR with an elbow injury. He will miss at least eight weeks, but the team could bring him back after that.

Rookie Elgton Jenkins will make his first career start in Taylor’s place. A second-round pick in April’s NFL Draft, Jenkins had been sharing snaps with Taylor in the first two games.

Green Bay claimed Adam Pankey off of the Tennessee Titans practice squad to take Taylor’s place on the roster. Pankey spent the last two years with the Packers after being signed as an undrafted free agent in 2017. He appeared in one game that season and one game last season. The Packers released him after training camp.

The Packers will host Denver on Sunday at Lambeau Field.

