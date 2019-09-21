Brewers 10, Pirates 1: Last takes

MILWAUKEE | The Milwaukee Brewers continue to roll as they picked up another win on Friday night defeating the Pittsburgh Pirates 10-1. The Brewers have won 13 of their last 15 games and are two games up on the Chicago Cubs for the second wild card spot.

Chase leads the way

Advertisement

Chase Anderson was terrific in his outing. He went six innings allowing no runs on just three hits. His six-inning start tied a season high and it was the first time he went that deep since Aug. 1 at Oakland.

Anderson threw 85 pitches and struck out four batters. He allowed a baserunner in each of his first five innings and had a 1-2-3 inning in the sixth. Anderson was ready to come out for the seventh but understood the need for more offense.

Chase Anderson was ready to pitch the seventh inning, but understood offense came first with the Brewers seeking to deal the Pirates a knockout blow: pic.twitter.com/o4EIFMeBMl — Todd Rosiak (@Todd_Rosiak) September 21, 2019

Offense blows up

It was the first time the Brewers got to double digits since beating the Washington Nationals 15-14 on Aug. 18. Milwaukee got off to a quick start jumping on Steven Brault in the first inning.

Lorenzo Cain led things off with a walk and then stole second. Mike Moustakas singled to get Cain home for an early 1-0 lead.

Ryan Braun followed Moustakas with a double to put runners on second and third.

Milwaukee had some luck when Kevin Newman made a horrible throw to first on what should’ve been a routine ground ball to get Hernan Perez out. The error allowed Moustakas and Braun to score giving the Brewers a 3-0 lead.

Pirates’ starter Brault settled in and pitched four straight scoreless innings before the Brewers put together a four-run sixth. Yasmani Grandal led off the frame with a walk before Moustakas singled.

Hiura singled to center field to score Grandal and give Milwaukee a 4-0 lead ending Brault’s night.

Keston Hiura adds on another run in the 6th with a single up the middle! #ThisIsMyCrew pic.twitter.com/seu6gHSiQt — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) September 21, 2019

Trent Grisham was walked to load the bases and Manny Pina was hit by pitch to bring in another run. Then, Ben Gamel drew a walk extending the lead to 6-0.

Milwaukee tacked on four more runs in the seventh inning to really open the game up.

Win #400 for Counsell

In his fifth overall season (fourth full season) as the manager for the Brewers, Craig Counsell is 400-378.

What’s next?

The Brewers (84-70) will look to keep things rolling into game two against the Pirates (65-89) on Saturday night. Zach Davies (10|7, 3.70 ERA, 98 SO) will get the start opposite of James Marvel (0|2, 9.00 ERA, 4 SO). First pitch is scheduled for 6:10pm.

Related

Comments

comments