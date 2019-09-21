Brewers 10, Pirates 1: Last takes

MILWAUKEE | No, this isn’t the same story from Friday night. The Milwaukee Brewers beat the Pittsburgh Pirates again 10-1 on Saturday.

Closing in on a playoff berth

It has been an incredible September for the Brewers. They are an MLB-best 16-4 in the month and now hold a three game lead over the Chicago Cubs for the second wild card spot. Their magic number to clinch a playoff berth is five.

Saturday’s win marked their 14th victory over their last 16 contests. They are still three games behind the St. Louis Cardinals for the division, but a one-game wild card is more and more likely.

Offense looked strong again

After making an error in the first inning, Keston Hiura followed by putting the Brewers in front. With two outs and one on, Hiura blasted his 18th home run of the season to left-center field putting the Brewers up 2-1.

Milwaukee found more runs in the fourth inning. Ryan Braun led off the frame with a walk before Eric Thames was hit by a pitch to put runners on first and second. Then Lorenzo Cain hit a single back up the middle to score Braun making it 3-1.

Pirates’ pitcher James Marvel then had a hard time locating the strike zone. He walked Travis Shaw and Trent Grisham forcing in another run for Milwaukee. Parker Markel took over on the mound and struck out Yasmani Grandal before walking Mike Moustakas making it 5-1.

The Brewers went on to score five more runs over the next three innings including a two-run homer from Grisham in the seventh.

There was nothing "Little League" about this home run! #ThisIsMyCrew pic.twitter.com/Q8nCikyfai — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) September 22, 2019

What’s next?

The Brewers (85-70) will look for the series sweep over the Pirates (65-90) on Sunday afternoon. Brandon Woodruff (11|3, 3.69 ERA, 140 SO) will get the start before Gio Gonzalez comes in. Trevor Williams (7|7, 5.59 ERA, 102 SO) will take the bump for Pittsburgh. First pitch is scheduled for 1:10pm.

