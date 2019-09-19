Brewers stay hot, gain a little separation from Chicago in playoff race

Milwaukee continued its September run Thursday with a 5-1 win over San Diego at Miller Park.

The Brewers got contributions from their veterans, with outfielder Ryan Braun driving in a run with a double in the first and then centerfielder Lorenzo Cain drilling his 10th home run of the year in the fourth. A double by rookie Trent Grisham brought in two more runs in the sixth and that proved to be more than enough runs for Milwaukee.

Advertisement

Starting pitcher Jordan Lyles didn’t get the win, but the midseason acquisition did give manager Craig Counsell another solid outing. He went 4 2/3 innings, giving up just one run while striking out nine. He turned things over the bullpen, which more than did its job, limiting the Padres to just two hits in the final 4 1/3 innings. That included a spotless ninth inning by Josh Hader, giving him his 34th save of the year.

The win, coupled with a loss by Chicago Thursday night, gave the Brewers a one-game lead on the Cubs for the second wild card spot in the National League. It also left Milwaukee just one game back of Washington for the first wild card and three games back of St. Louis in the NL Central with nine games to play.

The Crew will welcome Pittsburgh to town on Friday to begin the final home series of the regular season for Milwaukee.

Related

Comments

comments