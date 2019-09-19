Padres 2, Brewers 1: Last takes

MILWAUKEE | The Milwaukee Brewers fell to the San Diego Padres 2-1 on Wednesday night. The Brewers remained tied withe the Chicago Cubs for the second wild card spot.

Lamet dominates

Milwaukee had their troubles with Padres starter Dinelson Lamet. The right-hander struck out a career high 14 batters.

Hiura. Is. Back.

Keston Hiura hit his first home run since returning from injury. It was the only positive from the Brewers offense on the night.

What happened here?

The Brewers seemed to tie the game up at 2-2 after Trent Grisham reached base on an error. However it was shown that the he kicked the ball on his way to first and it was called a strikeout.

What’s next?

The Brewers (82-70) will look for the 3-1 series win over the Padres (69-83) on Thursday afternoon. Jordan Lyles (11|84.25 ERA131 SO) will get the start opposite of Joey Lucchesi (10|84.22 ERA, 145 SO). First pitch is scheduled for 3:10pm.

