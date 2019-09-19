Padres 2, Brewers 1: Last takes

MILWAUKEE | The Milwaukee Brewers fell to the San Diego Padres 2-1 on Wednesday night. The Brewers remained tied withe the Chicago Cubs for the second wild card spot.

Lamet dominates

Milwaukee had their troubles with Padres starter Dinelson Lamet. The right-hander struck out a career high 14 batters.

Hiura. Is. Back.

Keston Hiura hit his first home run since returning from injury. It was the only positive from the Brewers offense on the night.

THAT BALL IS OUTTA HIURA#ThisIsMyCrew pic.twitter.com/cR4o6CVY69 — FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) September 19, 2019

#Brewers Keston Hiura talks about why Padres' Lamet was so tough. pic.twitter.com/nje3AgRHxu — Tom (@Haudricourt) September 19, 2019

What happened here?

The Brewers seemed to tie the game up at 2-2 after Trent Grisham reached base on an error. However it was shown that the he kicked the ball on his way to first and it was called a strikeout.

It looked like the Brewers tied it on a botched dropped third strike. But the Padres argued right away that Trent Grisham was inside the baseline, and the umps agree. Inning over. 2-1 Padres. Counsell is hot. — Adam McCalvy (@AdamMcCalvy) September 19, 2019

What’s next?

The Brewers (82-70) will look for the 3-1 series win over the Padres (69-83) on Thursday afternoon. Jordan Lyles (11|8, 4.25 ERA, 131 SO) will get the start opposite of Joey Lucchesi (10|8, 4.22 ERA, 145 SO). First pitch is scheduled for 3:10pm.

