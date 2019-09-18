Wisconsin lands commitment from 4-star PF

Wisconsin has landed its second commitment in as many days.

Class of 2020 Forward Ben Carlson (St. Paul, Minn.) announced his verbal commitment to the Badgers early Wednesday afternoon.

I’m excited, honored and humbled to announce that I will be continuing my academic and basketball career at the University of Wisconsin. I want to thank everyone involved in this process, especially my family for all the support they’ve given me. #OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/WEPdWxoVRy — Ben Carlson (@bencarlson23) September 18, 2019

The 6-foot-9 Carlson is rated as the fourth-best player in the state of Minnesota and 82nd-best player in the country, according to 247Sports.

A four-star recruit, Carlson chose the Badgers over offers from Iowa State, Purdue, Stanford, Minnesota and Xavier among others.

His commitment gives Wisconsin five in its 2020 class, including two from Minnesota. The class is ranked fourth in the country and first in the Big Ten.

