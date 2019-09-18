Packers reportedly trade WR Trevor Davis

The Green Bay Packers are moving on from Trevor Davis.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the club has traded the wide receiver to Oakland.

Source: #Packers traded WR/Returner Trevor Davis to the #Raiders. Davis is a 4.3 speed WR and one of the League’s top punt & kick returners who should have an immediate opportunity to compete at WR. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 18, 2019

A fifth-round pick in 2016, Davis didn’t make too much of an impact offensively, catching just nine passes for 122 yards and a touchdown over the lats three season. He did serve as Green Bay’s main kick and punt returner, averaging 22.6 yards per return on kickoffs and 11.2 yards per return on punts.

The move comes days after the team claimed Tremon Smith off of waivers from Kansas City. The cornerback served as the Chiefs kick returner a year ago, averaging 26.8 yards per return. He figures to get the first shot at replacing Davis in that role.

Wide receiver Darrius Shepherd, who has missed the first two games with a hamstring injury, could take over as the punt returner.

Green Bay will host Denver on Sunday at Lambeau Field.

