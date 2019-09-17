Wisconsin picks up commitment from 2020 recruit

Wisconsin has added its fourth commitment in the Class of 2020.

Center Steven Crowl (St. Paul, Minn.) announced his decision on Twitter Tuesday afternoon.

I am excited to announce my decision to further my education and play basketball of the university of Wisconsin Madison. I want to thank my family, coaches and friends who have all supported me along the way and helped make this dream come true #gobadgers #Committed pic.twitter.com/K73t3P6wUg — Steven Crowl (@steven_crowl) September 17, 2019

A 3-star recruit, Crowl is rated as the sixth-best player in Minnesota and the 169th-best player in the country, according to the 247Sports Composite. He chose the Badgers over offers from Minnesota, Iowa, Colorado and others.

The 6-foot-9, 215-pound Crowl had visited Wisconsin earlier in September, the first time he’d been in Madison since the Badgers offered him a scholarship in July.

Crowl joins guard Johnny Davis, forward Jordan Davis and point guard Lorne Bowman in Wisconsin’s 2020 class. It’s a class that is now ranked 11th in the country and third in the Big Ten.

