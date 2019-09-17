Brewers 3, Padres 1: Last takes

MILWAUKEE | The late-season charge for the Milwaukee Brewers continues. They defeated the San Diego Padres 3-1 on Tuesday night. The Brewers gained ground on both the St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs as both teams lost their respective games.

#Brewers are 13-3 in September, best record in majors. Last September, chased down Cubs by going 20-7 in September (then winning Game No. 163 on Oct. 1). As far as they are concerned, the season starts on Labor Day. Summer vacation is over. Advertisement — Tom (@Haudricourt) September 18, 2019

Chicks dig the long ball

Home runs have been a big part of the Brewers offense all season long and they hit two more on Tuesday night. Lorenzo Cain (9) and Mike Moustakas (35) each hit leadoff dingers to help Milwaukee to the win.

Cain’s 431-foot blast to center field was his first homer since July 31.

Moustakas’ homer in the seventh inning was his 11th this season against left-handed pitching. It’s also his fourth dinger in his last eight games.

In a race to the Postseason, the home runs get bigger, both literally and figuratively. #RiseAsOne pic.twitter.com/f0o95Zi6yG — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) September 18, 2019

Woodruff/Gonzalez combo throws a two-hitter

Brandon Woodruff went to the mound to start a game for the first time since being injured July 21. Woodruff was designated the “opener” title as he threw two innings.

He threw a total of 37 pitches while striking out four batters and registering as high as 99 mph on the radar gun.

“Big Woo” talks about his first appearance in two months, hitting 99 mph on the radar gun and more in the Brewers’ 3-1 win Tuesday night: pic.twitter.com/imeGbiO26o — Todd Rosiak (@Todd_Rosiak) September 18, 2019

Gio Gonzalez took over in the third inning. He went three innings allowing no runs on two hits while striking out four.

Josh Hader 2.0?

Drew Pomeranz has excelled in his role out of the bullpen since joining the Brewers. With Josh Hader unavailable, Milwaukee turned to Pomeranz to attempt the two-inning save.

He mowed through the six batters he faced while striking out four of them to pick up his second save of the season.

“Hader is Hader,” Pomeranz said. “He’s pretty good. I do my best to do a Hader impression with a two-inning save.”

"He’s a different guy out of the bullpen. He’s just letting it rip. You can see that. It’s giving him a lot of confidence, no question about it." — Craig Counsell on Drew Pomeranz pic.twitter.com/TdqZq5HUBJ — Adam McCalvy (@AdamMcCalvy) September 18, 2019

“We’ve gotten ourselves into a place where we feel like we have a bunch of weapons in the bullpen again,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said.

What’s next?

The Brewers (82-69) will look for their fifth straight win and 12th out of their last 13 games against the Padres (68-83) on Wednesday night. Adrian Houser (6|6, 3.84 ERA, 104 SO) will get the start opposite of Dinelson Lament (2|5, 4.06 ERA, 81 SO). First pitch is scheduled for 6:40pm.

Related

Comments

comments