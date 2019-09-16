Woodruff set to return from IL, will “open” Tuesday against Padres

The Milwaukee Brewers have battled through several injuries this season. They haven’t had much luck with health. Even the reigning NL MVP, Christian Yelich got bit by the injury bug and will miss the rest of the regular season.

There was some good news though on Monday. Right-handed starter Brandon Woodruff is expected to return to the roster and “open” against the San Diego Padres for Gio Gonzalez on Tuesday. Woodruff has been out since July 21 with a strained oblique.

Woodruff’s outing will be short, obviously. Gio Gonzalez will follow him. Woodruff is positioned to get three starts, preferably of increasing length, before the end of the regular season. — Adam McCalvy (@AdamMcCalvy) September 16, 2019

Before going on the injured list, Woodruff was the Brewers best option in the starting rotation. In 20 appearances this year his 3.75 ERA and 4.69 strikeouts per walk earned him a spot on the NL All-Star Team.

The plan for Woodruff is to have him make three starts the rest of the way. Milwaukee entered Monday just one game back of the Chicago Cubs for the second wild card spot and three games behind the St. Louis Cardinals for the division.

The Brewers could for sure use the help and if Woodruff is anything close to what he was before hitting the IL it will be a huge boost for Milwaukee.

