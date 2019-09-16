Wisconsin NT out for Michigan game

Wisconsin will be without its starting nose tackle against Michigan this Saturday.

The Badgers released their initial injury report Monday morning and sophomore Bryson Williams is listed as out with a leg injury. Williams started the opener against South Florida but missed the Central Michigan game with the injury.

His absence means this will be a huge week for true freshman Keeanu Benton. The Janesville product is one of two first-year players to see action in both games this year and he started against the Chippewas.

“He’s big. I love having him out there,” inside linebacker Chris Orr said of Benton. “When I first saw him, that’s what I liked. I was like, ‘Oh, yeah, put him right there in the middle of all of us and let him eat up some blocks.’

The 6-foot-4, 315-pound Benton has done more than just eat up blocks. On his first career snap against South Florida, he threw the guy trying to block him to the side and made the tackle. His two tackles for loss are second on the team and are more than Williams or last year’s starter, Olive Sagapolu, had in their true freshmen seasons.

“Keeanu is really good,” defensive end Isaiahh Loudermilk said. “He’s one of those guys who can be what he wants to be. He is a strong, fast, athletic player so he’ll go as far as he lets himself go. I think Keeanu can be a special player, definitely.”

Here’s a look at the full Wisconsin injury report:

QUESTIONABLE

OL Logan Bruss (leg)

OLB Izayah Green-May (hand)

OUT FOR GAME

NT Bryson Williams (leg)

TE Luke Benzschawel (knee)

OUT FOR SEASON

LS Josh Bernhagen (leg)

WR Cade Green (leg)

TE Gabe Lloyd (leg)

S Scott Nelson (knee)

TE Zander Neuville (leg)

