Packers place Raven Greene on IR, claim CB off of waivers

Raven Greene is going to miss more than two months of action and perhaps the entire season.

The Green Bay Packers safety suffered an ankle injury early in the third quarter of Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings. He was eventually taken off the field on a cart. According to The Athletic, the team is placing him on injured reserve.

Source: The #Packers are putting safety Raven Greene (ankle) on IR. — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) September 16, 2019

This is believed to be a 10-week injury, I'm told. Greene would then presumably be able to return late in the season, if #Packers wanted to use one of two IR-return spots on him. https://t.co/rApGbyVrRa — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) September 16, 2019

Greene was in the locker room after the game with his right foot in a boot and using a scooter to get around. He would be eligible to practice in six weeks and play in eight weeks if the Packers wanted to bring him off of injured reserve.

The Packers were using Greene has a hybrid safety this year and he was seeing a lot of action close to the line when they went to their dime package.

Meanwhile, the team has reportedly claimed cornerback Tremon Mason off of waivers from Kansas City. He played in 15 games for the Chiefs last year, seeing a lot of time on special teams.

Green Bay moved to 2-0 win its win over Minnesota and will look to add to its early season win total when Denver comes to Lambeau Field on Sunday.

