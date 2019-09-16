Brewers 5, Padres 1: Last takes

MILWAUKEE | The Milwaukee Brewers continued their great stretch with another win beating the San Diego Padres 5-1 Monday night. They improved to an MLB-best 12-3 in the month of September. It was also their 10th win out of their last 11 games.

Milwaukee really doesn’t like Machado

Starting to think Manny Machado isn’t a fan favorite in Milwaukee. — Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) September 17, 2019

Manny Machado became public enemy number one in Milwaukee after the NLCS last season. We all remember Christian Yelich calling him a dirty player after Machado stepped on the ankle of Jesus Aguilar running to first base.

The Brewers fans wouldn’t forget something like that. They booed him loudly during all his at bats.

Machado strikes out and Miller Park lets out a huge cheer — Dairyland Express (@DairylandXpress) September 17, 2019

Spangenberg steps up

It must be an amazing feeling to play well against your former team. That’s what Cory Spangenberg did Monday night. He went 2-3 with a triple while driving in three runs.

Ryan Braun led off the second inning with a double and later came around to score thanks to a base knock by Spangenberg.

Ryan Braun just might professionally hit the Brewers into the playoffs. — Eric Nehm (@eric_nehm) September 17, 2019

Then, in the fourth inning, Braun hit a one-out single to get things going. Eric Thames followed with a double to put runners on second and third. Next, Spangenberg came through with a bases clearing triple to put the Brewers up 3-1.

Have a day, Spangy! He triples to drive in a pair in the 3rd! #Brewers lead 3-1. #ThisIsMyCrew pic.twitter.com/lCxh8NoTRM — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) September 17, 2019

Spangenberg’s motivation didn’t come from playing against his former team though. His motivation comes from competing for a spot in the playoffs.

“You know, playing in the playoffs is all the motivation I need,” Spangenberg said. “This is the first time that I’ve ever had a chance, so I want to do everything I can to get there and be able to experience that.”

Shawtember?

The Brewers need some role players to step up to replace the production they would get from a healthy Christian Yelich. Travis Shaw got the memo on Monday night.

He led off the fifth-inning with a pinch-hit home run to put the Brewers up 4-1. It was his first homer since June 23.

TRAVIS SHAW SENDS ONE DEEP INTO RIGHT FIELD 💣#ThisIsMyCrew pic.twitter.com/hByhvdEeJk — FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) September 17, 2019

Travis Shaw was 0 for 20 but drew a big walk en route to Braun's grand slam Sunday in St. Louis and now homers as pinch-hitter leading off #Brewers fifth. Counsell said recently he has told Shaw to keep his head up and be ready for a moment to come. It just came. — Tom (@Haudricourt) September 17, 2019

“I needed a result,” Shaw said. “I haven’t stopped working this whole season. It’s been well-documented that this season has been quite the grind. I try to stay positive everyday and be ready for any moment if it comes.”

What’s next?

The Brewers (81-69) will look to take game two from the Padres (68-81) on Tuesday night. Brandon Woodruff (11|3, 3.75 ERA, 136 SO) will make his return to the mound as the “opener” ahead of Gio Gonzalez. Chris Paddock (9|7, 3.38 ERA, 144 SO) will take the mound for the Padres. First pitch is scheduled for 6:40pm.

